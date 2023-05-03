Hollencrest Capital Management Takes Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,811,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,824,000 after acquiring an additional 124,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,312,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,641,000 after acquiring an additional 256,082 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,177,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,275,000 after acquiring an additional 579,511 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,411,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,945,000 after acquiring an additional 863,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,618,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,465,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares during the period. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Laurentian downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.