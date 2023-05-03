South Dakota Investment Council Grows Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Corteva were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3,389.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,850,000 after buying an additional 4,492,347 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after buying an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,301,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,916 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,471,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corteva Trading Down 1.3 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. OTR Global lowered Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.12.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.