Synovus Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 11,720 Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Samsara during the first quarter valued at about $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Samsara by 141.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Samsara by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Samsara by 52.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter valued at about $3,109,000. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE:IOT opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 20,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $433,174.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,439.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 20,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $433,174.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,807 shares in the company, valued at $576,439.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,972,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,061,251 shares of company stock worth $95,844,202 over the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Samsara from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.82.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

