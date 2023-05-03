Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Holdings Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 100.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,054 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED opened at $98.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.08.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Articles

