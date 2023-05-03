South Dakota Investment Council Acquires Shares of 9,700 Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,718,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $584,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $735,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $645,000. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 4.2 %

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

