First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,221 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,707,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5,962.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,252,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,993 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.93.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIBK. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen acquired 1,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,570.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,886.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen purchased 1,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,570.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,886.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marcy D. Mutch purchased 5,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $127,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,992.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

See Also

