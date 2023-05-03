LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,710,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,009 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $78,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 18,891 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,243,000 after buying an additional 116,654 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after buying an additional 34,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.82.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also

