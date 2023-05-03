IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAUG. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $11,912,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 854,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,214,000 after buying an additional 410,704 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 782,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 150,031 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares during the period.

Shares of PAUG opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

