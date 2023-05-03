LPL Financial LLC Purchases 196,353 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,225,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,353 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $73,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,226,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,362,000 after purchasing an additional 196,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 416,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 56,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Williams Companies Stock Down 3.5 %

In related news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

