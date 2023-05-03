Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,801 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Carrier Global by 97.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 254.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CARR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.