PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,044,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,238,000 after purchasing an additional 558,321 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,815,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,578,000 after purchasing an additional 831,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,021,000 after purchasing an additional 421,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,471,000 after purchasing an additional 173,656 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $44.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $58.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.18.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PCH. DA Davidson cut their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Insider Activity at PotlatchDeltic

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP William R. Dereu sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $48,942.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,914.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,239,189.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $48,942.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,914.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,676 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.