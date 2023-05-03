IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,499,000 after purchasing an additional 196,604 shares during the period. Navalign LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 36,781 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 77,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 15,893 shares during the period.

Shares of USRT stock opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $61.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.83.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

