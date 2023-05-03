Synovus Financial Corp Buys New Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,872 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,614,296 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $185,015,000 after buying an additional 102,847 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,446,527 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $125,238,000 after purchasing an additional 35,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $151,692,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,227,429 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $62,832,000 after purchasing an additional 510,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $63,115,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:LPX opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.64. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $78.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.37 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 64.50%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

