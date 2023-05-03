Synovus Financial Corp Invests $208,000 in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 21.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Bank of America upped their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $146.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.12.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.