Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.27.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna Stock Performance

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $62,621.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,243 shares in the company, valued at $715,302.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 492,337 shares of company stock valued at $74,429,732. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $131.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.80. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

