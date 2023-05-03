Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The RMR Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,232,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMR opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $743.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.48. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $31.55.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $250.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.05 million. Equities research analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 82.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMR. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to managed equity real estate investment trusts and operators. Its services include RMR Real Estate Services, Asset Management, Acquisitions Criteria, and Development. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

