Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 624,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,256,000 after buying an additional 44,823 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.92.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $94.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $144.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

