10,760 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 347.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 323,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after acquiring an additional 250,923 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

Insider Activity

Aptiv Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $776,739.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,577 shares in the company, valued at $62,066,523.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,979 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock opened at $101.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Featured Articles

