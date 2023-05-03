Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 14,600 Shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of HBT Financial worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in HBT Financial by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. Institutional investors own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBT opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $553.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day moving average is $20.17.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HBT Financial from $19.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HBT Financial from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Activity at HBT Financial

In related news, Director Eric E. Burwell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $89,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at $460,370.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 15,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $335,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,140.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HBT Financial Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

