Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of OneWater Marine worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 9.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,820,000 after acquiring an additional 49,084 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 10.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 394,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 38,405 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 369,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 188,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 16.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneWater Marine

In other news, Director Mitchell W. Legler acquired 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $156,092.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,082. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mitchell W. Legler acquired 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $156,092.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,082. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 15,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $454,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 52,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,742 and sold 92,855 shares valued at $2,714,024. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OneWater Marine Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONEW. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.44. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $43.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.18). OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $366.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

About OneWater Marine

(Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

See Also

