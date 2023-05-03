102,232 Shares in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 102,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CareDx by 272.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CareDx by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CareDx by 32.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CareDx during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in CareDx during the third quarter worth $185,000.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $25,221.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 537,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,444.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $25,221.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 537,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,444.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $85,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 298,737 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,314.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,888 shares of company stock valued at $484,947. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $7.63 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $424.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNA. Craig Hallum lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens lowered shares of CareDx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

