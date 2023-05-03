Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 916 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 16.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Maximus by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,203 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Maximus by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Maximus by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of MMS stock opened at $82.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.69. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $85.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $790,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMS shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Maximus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

Featured Stories

