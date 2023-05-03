Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,384 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,037,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,486,000 after buying an additional 647,871 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 38.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 917,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,146,000 after buying an additional 254,734 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 52.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 393,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,648,000 after purchasing an additional 135,657 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,521,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,801,000 after purchasing an additional 65,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Community Bank System by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,203,000 after purchasing an additional 50,524 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:CBU opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.71. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.53 and a 12 month high of $72.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Bank System

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.46 per share, with a total value of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $245,114.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sally A. Steele bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.46 per share, with a total value of $106,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.42 per share, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at $202,948.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Bank System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

About Community Bank System

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Featured Stories

