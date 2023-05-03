Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,655 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Organogenesis worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 80.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 74,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 3.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 92,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 32.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,223,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,591,665.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGO opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Organogenesis had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $115.52 million for the quarter.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

