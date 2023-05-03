Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,761 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlanticus were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Atlanticus by 7.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Atlanticus by 43.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Atlanticus by 82.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.47. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $47.58.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $268.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.59 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 45.43%. Analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

ATLC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit as a Service (CaaS) and Auto Finance segments. The CaaS segment includes private label credit and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through multiple channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing and partnerships with third parties.

