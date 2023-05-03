Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 3,990 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHLS opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $32.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 2.11.

Insider Activity

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 39.03% and a return on equity of 59.78%. The firm had revenue of $94.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $301,817.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,656,848.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $301,817.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,656,848.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 24,501,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $594,165,012.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,675,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,124,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,713,191 shares of company stock worth $598,715,177. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHLS shares. TheStreet cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.47.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

