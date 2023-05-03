Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2,728.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 71.1% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

Shares of CVLG opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $43.06. The company has a market cap of $549.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.32%.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

See Also

