Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SFL worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of SFL during the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SFL in the third quarter worth $132,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in SFL by 0.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 128,553 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SFL in the third quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in SFL by 10.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 31,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SFL alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SFL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SFL from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

SFL Stock Performance

SFL stock opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. SFL Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $197.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.86 million. SFL had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 14.48%.

SFL Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.38%.

SFL Profile

(Get Rating)

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. The firm operates through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.