Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,781,000 after purchasing an additional 733,997 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 330,402 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 242,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 224.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN stock opened at $80.41 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $112.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.36 and its 200 day moving average is $83.79. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Vertical Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.31.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.