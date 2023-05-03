Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,394,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 409,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 27,983 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

