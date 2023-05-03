11,016 Shares in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medifast by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,532,000 after purchasing an additional 138,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medifast by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,916,000 after acquiring an additional 22,630 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Medifast by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Medifast by 56.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,303,000 after acquiring an additional 40,758 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the third quarter valued at about $11,336,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Medifast Trading Down 2.7 %
MED opened at $88.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $956.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.24. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.52 and a 12 month high of $193.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.65 and a 200 day moving average of $110.82.
Medifast Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.01%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Medifast from $94.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.11 per share, with a total value of $66,298.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Medifast Company Profile
Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medifast (MED)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.