Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Short Interest Up 9.6% in April

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 615,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,084.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,084.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total value of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,982 shares of company stock worth $20,441,165. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $294.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $357.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.10.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 30 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

