Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 44.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:WSM opened at $117.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.96. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $176.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.