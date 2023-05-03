Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 44.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.47.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.9 %
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.
Williams-Sonoma Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.