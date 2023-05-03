Parallel Advisors LLC Has $87,000 Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 996 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $93.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.53 and a 200 day moving average of $98.91. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $169.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.79.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

