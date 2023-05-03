Edge Capital Group LLC Decreases Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 188.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 36,353 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 39.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,427,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,352,000 after purchasing an additional 402,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,201,000 after purchasing an additional 207,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 9.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.88, a P/E/G ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.40. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $92.04.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $659.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.39 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Recommended Stories

