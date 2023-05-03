Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 1,488.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after purchasing an additional 889,705 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 3.6% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,743,000 after acquiring an additional 69,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Align Technology by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,470,000 after acquiring an additional 43,895 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 7.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 931,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,978,000 after acquiring an additional 64,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 32.3% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,159,000 after acquiring an additional 223,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. OTR Global raised Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.80.

Align Technology Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $306.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $325.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.83. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $368.87.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

