Edge Capital Group LLC Takes $42,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Teradyne by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Teradyne by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $92.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $114.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TER shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Loop Capital cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.38.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.