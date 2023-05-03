Edge Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 399,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after acquiring an additional 43,576 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Paychex by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $107.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.78 and a one year high of $139.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.14%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

