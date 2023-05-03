Edge Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 693 Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 589.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,772.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNFP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $49.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $401.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,019,695. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

See Also

