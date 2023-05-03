Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1,940.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Humana by 1,257.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.37.

HUM stock opened at $533.06 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $503.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.86. The firm has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

