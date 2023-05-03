Edge Capital Group LLC Decreases Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,121,000 after purchasing an additional 267,470 shares during the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $1,615,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,956,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,898,000 after acquiring an additional 399,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.32. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $120.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.14 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Entegris from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.30.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

