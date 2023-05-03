Edge Capital Group LLC Buys New Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 646 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,976 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $6,048,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $179.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $197.76.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.