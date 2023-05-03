Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 19.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,154,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,543,000 after buying an additional 3,244,145 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 14,157.2% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,885,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,437 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 48.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,060,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,637,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,659,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,045 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

GNW opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.03. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

Insider Transactions at Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,132,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,059.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

