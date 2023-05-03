Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 1,659 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,188 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $78.24 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.49.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

