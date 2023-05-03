Edge Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,343 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in LKQ by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $46.20 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.25.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 502,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $28,342,635.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,161,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,688,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,121,057 shares of company stock worth $178,208,971 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

