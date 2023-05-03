Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,824 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 34.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 104.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 121,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1 %

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $445.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $19.91.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.64 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.29% and a negative return on equity of 60.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.