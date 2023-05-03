Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 72,797 Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) by 213.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,797 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 28.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 19,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 133,747 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 10.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

MCBC stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $314.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.66. Macatawa Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Macatawa Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

