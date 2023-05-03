Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 64,184 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,184 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 24.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 162,840 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 124.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,402 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after acquiring an additional 47,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $43,627.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 340,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,055,029.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $249,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,561.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $43,627.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 340,187 shares in the company, valued at $4,055,029.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes the holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by Bay View Funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also

