Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 714.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

CORT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $30.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $103.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

