Forza Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,035 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.1% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 58,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson
In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.56%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
Further Reading
